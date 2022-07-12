Hastings, Nebraska, resident Glenda R. First, 72, passed away on July 11, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services are pending. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
