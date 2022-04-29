It is with a heavy heart that the family of Glenda Renee Mason, 62, announces her passing on December 3, 2021.
Glenda was born on December 27, 1958 in Ainswoth, Nebraska to her parents, Glenn and Virginia (Skinner) Osborn.
She will forever be in the hearts of her husband and best friend of 39 years, Scott Mason and her mother-in-law, LaVon Mason; son, Jeremiah and daughter-in-law, Stephanie Mashek of Missouri; as well as grandchildren, Amber, Chase, Kaleb, Clayton, and Hailey.
Glenda will also be lovingly remembered by her brothers, Marty (Lori) Osborn of Beaver, OK, James Osborn of Ainsworth, NE, Tom (Tiffany) Osborn of Ainsworth, NE, Chuck (Lendi) Osborn of Ainsworth, NE; sister-in-law, Konnie Bartley of Malvern, IA; numerous nieces, nephews and great nephews and nieces.
Glenda was preceded in death by her father, Glenn; mother, Virginia; grandparents, Chester and Edith Wright, Raymond and Mildred Osborn.
Glenda will always be remembered for her generosity, kind heart, and the care and love she had for everyone around her. Glenda was an amazing cook. She loved working with children of all ages at the after school and summer programs.
Glenda’s wish would be that any donations in her name go to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
A Celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 Thursday, May 5, 2022 at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Livestream of the service will be available on the All Faiths Funeral Home website, www.giallfaiths.com. Burial of ashes will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022 at the Ainsworth Cemetery.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
