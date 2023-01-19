Former Hastings, Nebraska, resident Glendoris Kissell, 95, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at Brookfield Park in St. Paul, NE.
There will be no services. Private family burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Glendoris was born January 24, 1927, in Hastings to John and Inez (Leach) Lindeman. She graduated from Hastings High School.
Glendoris married Ray Hall. He preceded her in death on June 23, 1959. She married Harold Lee Kissell on August 16, 1968. He preceded her in death on November 19, 2012.
Glendoris worked at JC Penneys and Hastings Regional Center in Hastings until her retirement.
She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. Glendoris enjoyed her flowers, sewing, and watching birds.
Glendoris was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Ray Hall and Harold Lee Kissell; son, David Hall; grandson, Brian Hall; and six siblings.
Survivors include her children and spouses, Tom and Linda Hall of Axtell, NE, Janice and Darin Jares of St. Paul, NE, Deb and Keith Dudley of Roseland, NE; daughter-in-law, Barbara Hall of Lexington, NE; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; loved pet Bandit and many friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.