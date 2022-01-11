Glenn Allen Phillips was born on January 12, 1929 in St. Louis, Missouri to Charles Raymond Phillips of Table Rock, Nebraska and Ruby Irene (Hobson) Phillips of Waco. His father’s trade as a steelworker required frequent relocations. As a result, Glenn attended many different schools with many changes in locations, classmates, teachers and teaching methods throughout his early education. His first 3 years of high school were completed in Waco. His father then bought a farm near McCool Junction and settled into farming. Glenn graduated from McCool Junction high school in 1947. Glenn then attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture.
On December 26, 1950, Glenn married his high school sweetheart, Gladys Mae Lord of McCool. Glenn entered the army with a rank of 1st Lieutenant and served in Korea as a forward observer in an artillery unit.
Upon returning home to York County, Glenn and Gladys began farming near Benedict on a farm rented from Gladys’ father. In 1962, Glenn received an award for Outstanding Young Farmer from the York Junior Chamber of Commerce for diversified farming and soil conservation/land management efforts.
Glenn served his community as an official board member of the Benedict Methodist Church, Benedict Community Hall chairman, a member of the Benedict rural fire department and as secretary of the Farm Bureau.
Glenn enjoyed photography, woodworking, square dancing and travel. He and Gladys traveled the USA extensively and also visited several countries of Europe and Scandinavia.
Glenn retired from farming in 1990. For 30 years they enjoyed spending their winters in Texas and made many friends and memories while there.
Glenn went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 27, 2021 following a prolonged illness. He is survived by his wife, Gladys; three daughters, Jenny (Juan) Solano of Benedict, Laura (Greg) Schneider of Hastings and Barbara (Thomas) Lechtenberg of Gretna; twelve grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; half-brother Arnold Phillips; half-sisters, Zelma (Phillips) Kenner, Zethel (Phillips) Bowman and Zeda (Phillips) Lynch; and daughter Patricia (Phillips) Driewer.
Military Graveside services will be held at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the Waco Cemetery in Waco. A Memorial service will follow at 10:00 a.m., at the Benedict United Methodist Church. No viewing or visitation as Glenn has been cremated. Memorials may be directed to the Benedict United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be sent to his family at www.metzmortuary.com
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
