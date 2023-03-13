Glenn A. Splattstoesser, Sr., 88, of Franklin, Nebraska passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Kearney.
Memorial Services are scheduled for Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Evangelical Free Church in Franklin.
Glenn A. Splattstoesser, Sr., 88, of Franklin, Nebraska passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Kearney.
Memorial Services are scheduled for Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Evangelical Free Church in Franklin.
Hutchins Funeral Home of Franklin is caring for the family.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.