Former Doniphan, Nebraska resident Glenn Artz, 72, passed away April 6, 2022 in Anthem, Arizona after a year long battle with pancreatic cancer.
Glenn is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Roberta (Bobbi); sons Chad (Helen), and Darin; grandchildren, David, Anthony, Genevieve, Desiree, Kristina, and Alicia; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Jaykob, Nathaniel, and Aleina.
There are no services scheduled at this time. Memorials are suggested to your charity of choice.
