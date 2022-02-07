Glenn C. "Jiggs" Ellis, 97, of Red Cloud, Nebraska, died Feb. 5, 2022, at his home in Red Cloud.
Visitation is Thursday, Feb. 10, at the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud with the family present from 5-7 p.m., and Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Benkelman Memorial Chapel in Benkelman.
Private family interment services will be 9 a.m. Saturday at the Benkelman Cemetery.
The funeral service 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Benkelman Memorial Chapel with Rev. Glen Kline officiating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.