Hastings, Nebraska, resident Gloria A. Karr, 76, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at College View Assisted Living & Memory Support in Hastings.
Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Paul Dunbar officiating. Burial will follow service at St. Paul’s Lutheran Churchyard Cemetery in Holstein. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday with family present at the funeral home, and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to Faith Lutheran Church, Lutheran Hour Ministries, Mary Lanning Foundation for nursing, and Crossroads Mission Avenue, Hastings.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated.
Gloria was born December 22, 1944, in Hastings to Benedict and Grace (Einspahr) Pittz. She graduated from Holstein High School and Mary Lanning School of Nursing. Gloria married Gayle Karr on August 1, 1964, and to this union, three children were born; they later divorced. She worked at Mary Lanning Healthcare as a registered nurse for 50 years. Gloria was a member of Faith Lutheran Church.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Steve and Darci Karr of Hastings, Darren and Liz Karr of Hastings, Kristin and James Siefkes of Lincoln; grandchildren, Cassandra Karr, Amanda Karr, Austin Karr, Samantha Karr, Nathan Karr, Madlyn Karr, Kaitlin Siefkes, Brandon Siefkes, Justin Siefkes; sister, Vivian Brinkmeyer of Lincoln, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
