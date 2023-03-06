Hastings, Nebraska resident Gloria Jean Weber, 74, passed away Friday, March 3, 2023, at her home.

Memorial Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.