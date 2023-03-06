Hastings, Nebraska resident Gloria Jean Weber, 74, passed away Friday, March 3, 2023, at her home.
Memorial Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Jean’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Jean was born on June 8, 1948, in Hastings, NE. She was employed as a Foster Grandparent at Hawthorne Elementary of Hastings, NE for 9 years. Jean enjoyed trips to Colorado, Florida, and South Dakota with her family. She loved fishing, camping, planting flowers, and gardening.
Jean was preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Maxine (Haefeker) Edelman; and brothers, Robert Ray Snyder and Rev. William Ray White Jr.
Survivors include her children & spouse Linda Jean Morgan of Hastings, NE, Martin Lee Weber of FL, Larry Charles & Tina Englebright of North Platte, NE; grandchildren Marc Michael Morgan of Gainesville, GA, Hannah Morris of North Platte, NE, Jessica Englebright of North Platte, NE, Kacey Morris of Grand Island, NE, Trenton Devitt & family of Kearney, NE; nieces & nephews Rhonda Ryals, William White Jr., Joylyn White, Matthew White; cousins Pat (Epkes) Batten of Hastings, NE, Paul Batten of Hastings, NE.
