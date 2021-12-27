Gloria Northern, 77, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Graveside service is 1:00 pm, Friday, January 31, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Fr. Christopher Kubat officiating. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to the St. Cecilia Catholic Church.
Gloria was born December 11, 1944, in Hastings the daughter of Jess and Helen (Pittman) Northern. She worked and retired from Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph in Lincoln.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.