Gloria “Val” Valjean Lambert, 80, of Hastings, Nebraska, died June 29, 2021, at Perkins Pavilion.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 3, at Apfel Funeral Home with Pastor Howard Goldsmith officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the funeral service. Apfel Funeral Home of Hastings is taking care of the family. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Gloria (Val) was born February 2, 1941 in Parks, NE to Claude and Nellie (Huggins) Stroup. She grew up in Parks, NE. Val attended Parks schools and graduated from Parks High School in 1958. She attended McCook Junior College to be a teacher.
She was united in marriage to Lyle Lambert on June 4, 1960 in McCook. After which the couple lived in McCook, Kearney, Juniata and Hastings.
She enjoyed her two little dogs JJ and KC, mystery shows, her family and especially her grandchildren.
Val is survived by her children, Vicki Haack of Hastings, Steven (Linda) Lambert of Springfield, MO, Michael (Audine) Lambert of Lawton, OK and Brent (Alana) Lambert of Las Cruces, NM; grandchildren, Staci (Andy Schoel) Haack of Grand Island, Josef (Aimee) Lambert of Springfield, MO, Nichole Haack (John Recker) of Beatrice, Melissa Lambert of Lawton, OK, Christopher (Sarah Hagemann) Haack of Lincoln, Micah Lambert of Lawton, OK, Adam Lambert of Philadelphia, PA, Andrew Lambert of Lincoln, Abbie Lambert of Lawton, OK, Nathaniel (Carli) Lambert Springfield, MO, Noah Lambert and Sydney (Shane Buchanan) Lambert both of Las Cruces, NM; great-grandchildren, Riley Recker, Carter Recker, Elenore Lambert, Quinton Lambert and Tennysen Schoel; sisters-in-law, Velda Lambert, Bertie Stroup, and Dorothy Lambert; and her friend from childhood until the end, Darla McAllister.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lyle; 4 brothers; 4 sisters; and her son-in-law, Stanley Haack Jr.
