Hastings, Nebraska, resident Gordon L. “Gordy” Sinner, 90, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, at his home.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 7, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating.
Burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at the funeral home and one hour before the service at the church.
Memorials may be given to First St. Paul’s God Made Me Pre-School Program at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
