Hastings, Nebraska resident Gordon L. “Gordy” Sinner, 90, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, at his home.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 7, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at the funeral home and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to First St. Paul’s God Made Me Pre-School Program at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Gordon was born April 27, 1931, in Hastings, NE, to Floyd & Marguerite (Traudt) Sinner. He graduated from Sutton High School in 1949. Gordon served in the U.S. Marines Corp from 1952 to 1954 and was stationed in Japan during the Korean Conflict. Gordon married Lucille Kruse in Grand Island, NE on March 9, 1955. She preceded him in death on September 1, 1995. Gordon then married Barbara (Watson) Thaut on July 28, 2000.
Gordon was a lifelong employee of LT&T where he had several positions retiring on May 1, 1992, after 42 years of service. Gordon was an active member of First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Frank H. Woods Telephone Pioneer Association, American Legion in Sutton, VFW in Hastings and a lifetime member of Hastings Eagles Club #592. He was a former member of Southern Hill Golf Club and served on the Southern Hills Realty Board. Gordon enjoyed coffee with the Hastings LT&T retirees group. Gordon and Barbara wintered in Texas where they made numerous friends with the other snowbirds. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, traveling, camping and bowling.
Gordon was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lucille; daughter, Terri Ingram; brother, Delane Sinner; brother-in-law, Pat Lee; step-children, Tony Thaut and Lisa Dubas.
Survivors include his wife Barbara Sinner of Hastings; children & spouse, Greg & Kathy Sinner of Hastings, Vicki Sinner of Hastings; grandchildren, Nathen & Ashley Rutt of Lincoln, Karisa & Scott Dubbs of Grand Island, Amy & Brett Hale of Gretna, Carson & Andrea Sinner of Central City, Cameron Sinner of Hastings; great-great-grandchildren, Brynnslee Dubbs, Brekelle Dubbs, Owen Hale; sister, Beverly Lee of Omaha; sister-in-law, Georgie Sinner of Aurora; step-son, David Thaut of Lincoln; 3 step-grandchildren; 2 step-great-grandchildren.
