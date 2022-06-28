Grace E. Gnagy, 90, of Hastings, Nebraska died Friday, June 24, 2022, at Perkins Pavilion. Funeral service will be 10:30 AM Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church with Pastor Micah Gaunt officiating. Burial will follow at the Sunset Cemetery. Visitation will start at 9 AM on Saturday. Memorials are suggested to Peace Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Grace was born in Holdrege, NE on January 11, 1932, to Phillip Royal and Sophia Elizabeth (Helmers) Swanson. She was baptized on December 18, 1933, and was confirmed on March 31, 1946, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Holdrege, NE. She graduated from Holdrege High School in 1950 and worked a telephone operator for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company.
On April 24, 1955, Grace was united in marriage to Ernest L. Gnagy. In 1956 they moved to Hastings, NE. She was a homemaker and a member of Peace Lutheran Church and church ladies’ groups. Her grandchildren were the joy of her life as she spent time with them and watching their activities. She also enjoyed traveling and had the opportunity to go to Jerusalem.
Survivors include her children, Tonda (Rick) Wolfe, Tony (Renee) Gnagy all of Hastings, NE; seven grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; brother, Clifford Swanson of Holdrege, NE; sister-in-law, Masako Swanson; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ernest; brothers: Orval, Francis, Norman, Richard, Philip, Quentin, Stanley Swanson; sisters: Mildred Hoffman and Marjorie McWilliams.
