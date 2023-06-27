Grace Darling Savidge Shetler, age 90, a long-time resident of Clay Center, Nebraska, passed away from the earthly plain on June 13, 2023.
Celebration of Life gathering will be held at the Clay Center Senior Center, 118 S Alexander Avenue, on Monday, July 3, 2023, at 11:00 am, a light lunch will be served following.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated toward the cost of a memorial stone.
She was born July 1, 1932, in Ukiah, CA to Ramon Jacques Savidge and Emily Church Savidge. Grace was the eldest of 5 siblings. She was also blessed to have 5 half siblings.
Grace married Eldon L. Shetler on January 11, 1973. Grace had two daughters from a previous marriage, Lynn Westing Harper of Anderson, CA and Laurie Westing Eastin of Clay Center, NE. Upon Grace and Eldon’s marriage, two additional adult children were welcomed, Sherry Shetler Clayborn of Redding, CA and Eldon (Donnie) Shetler, of Sebastapol, CA. Grace and Eldon moved to Clay Center, NE in January of 1975.
Grace was an extremely talented artist, including oil and watercolor paints. She retired from Herberger’s department store as the Display Manager, her talent reflected in the many Display and Christmas windows.
Grace was a prior member of the Clay Center Community Club and assisted with the Christmas Tour of Homes. Her younger years in Fort Bragg, CA she served on the Chamber of Commerce, Art Association, the Paul Bunyan Days Old Fashion Dress Review, and was involved in the community theater. Grace was cast as an extra in the films The Russians Are Coming and The Spirit is Willing.
Grace was active on the west coast as well as in Nebraska with her Church family at Community of Christ.
Memories too numerous to count are recalled by her efforts to bring the cousins together at her Fort Bragg, CA home every summer.
Surviving Grace are her husband of 50 years, Eldon Shetler; daughters, Lynn, Laurie and Sherry; son, Donnie; 7 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; sisters, Ann Campbell and Jennie Barkhoff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.