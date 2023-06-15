Clay Center, Nebraska resident Grace Darling Savidge Shetler, 90, passed away from this earthly plain on June 13, 2023, at her home.
Services are pending with DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hastings, Nebraska.
