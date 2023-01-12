Gregory L. Reiner, 68, of Hastings, Nebraska died on January 10, 2023, at UNMC in Omaha, Nebraska.
There will be no services. Memorials in his honor can be made to the donor’s choice. Apfel Funeral Home is in care of the family.
He was born on June 22, 1954, at Hastings, Nebraska to Ernest and Ruth (Harrenstein) Reiner. He grew up in Hastings and received his education at Hastings Public Schools, graduating in 1972. He received a Bachelor’s degree in Business from Hastings College in 1979.
Greg was a multiple sport athlete in high school and played baseball and basketball while in college. He was self-employed as a tool and die maker throughout his life. He was an avid golfer and was a member at Southern Hills Country Club. He also loved going on fishing trips in Canada. He enjoyed attending the various sporting events of his nieces and nephew.
He is survived by his brothers Mark (Diana) Reiner of Hastings, and Brad Reiner of Hastings, nieces Heidi (Alex) Reiner Yacoub of Durham, NC, Brianna (Lance) Hundt of Gainesville, GA, nephew Eric (Laura) Reiner of Lincoln, NE, great nieces Harper Hundt, Zara Reiner Yacoub, Leila Reiner Yacoub, great nephews Noah Hundt, Benjamin Reiner, and numerous cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Condolences can be sent to Mark Reiner, 2319 W. 5th St. Hastings, NE 68901, and Brad Reiner, 1826 Bateman St., Hastings, NE 68901.
