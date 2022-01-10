Gregory M. Ohlsen, age 73, of Utica, Nebraska died Sunday, January 9, 2022 at York after a long battle with Chronic Kidney Disease.
He was born August 20, 1948 at Muscatine, IA to John E. and Joyce (Havemann) Ohlsen. On December 2, 1970 he was married to Kathryn McLeod at Bellevue. Greg taught German and English at Centennial Public Schools and owned and operated Ohlsen Insurance Agency in Utica for 25 years. He was an active member of Utica United Methodist Church and Utica Village Board of Trustees. Greg had a brain for details, and he loved reading Westerns and trips to the Colorado mountains. A true sports fan, he followed all Husker sports and Atlanta Braves baseball.
Greg is survived by his wife Kathy of Utica; daughter Lauren (Kyle) Marcum of Council Bluffs, IA; son Eric (Sarah) Ohlsen of Washington, D.C. His beloved grandchildren include: Thomas Gregory Marcum, Hannah Lu Marcum, Esmé Eleanor Ohlsen and Jude Oliver Ohlsen. Also surviving is a cousin Barb (Warden) McKee of Louisville, CO; niece Katie Avise of Clive, IA; and sister-in-law Lana Ohlsen of Urbandale, IA.
Greg was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Steven.
Memorial services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 22 at the Utica United Methodist Church with a luncheon afterward. Memorials may be directed to the church (PO Box 427, Utica, NE 68456) or to Utica Community Foundation (PO Box 158, Utica, NE 68456) to benefit the village he loved. Online condolences may be sent to www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
