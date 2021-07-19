Hastings, Nebraska resident Gretchen Hollman Lainson, 105, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, at her home.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 23, at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Hastings, NE with Rev. Greg Allen-Pickett officiating. A private family committal will be held at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. The service will be live-streamed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/fpchastings beginning five minutes before the service. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 22, at Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home from 9 a.m. — 7 p.m., with family present from 5-6 p.m. Memorials can be sent to the Hastings Community Foundation, P.O. Box 703, Hastings, NE 68901. Private condolences can be sent to the family at lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
