Haizlei Alisha Marie Mankhey was born silently into the world on December 28, 2022, to Ben and Ashley Mankhey. She will forever be in our hearts and is loved dearly.
Haizlei is survived by her parents, Ashley and Ben Mankhey of Bladen, NE; sisters, Kinsley, Aleigha, and Brynlee Mankhey of Bladen, and Cierra Mankhey of Kearney, NE; grandparents, Lisha and Nathaniel Payne of Morristown, TN, Sue and Dave Deepe of Shickley, NE, Gerald Gravitt of Macon, MO, Dave and Kyle Mankhey of Kensington, KS; great-grandparents, Joyce Ruberson of Hastings, NE, Lou Gravitt of Macon, MO; aunts and uncles, Jared and Julie Gravitt of Hastings, Jessica and Ken Edenfield of Morristown, TN, Tayler and Mike Sell of Seward, NE, Tayden and Shayla Payne of Wood River, NE, Alexis Payne of Morristown, TN, Richard Mankhey of Washington DC, Dillon and Bridgette Deepe of Trumbull, NE, Wyatt and Chloe Deepe of Geneva, NE; along with many cousins.
