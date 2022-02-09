Harlan H. Siebrass, 90, Grand Island, Nebraska, formerly of Blue Hill, passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at The Heritage at Sagewood in Grand Island.
Service will be Saturday, February 12, 2022, 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Blue Hill with Rev. Jeffrey Kuddes officiating. Burial with Military Rites by A.L. Shirley Post #176 and the Army National Guard Honor’s Team will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Blue Hill. Visitation will be Friday, February. 11, 2022 1-8 p.m. with family present 6-8 p.m. at Merten-Butler Mortuary and one hour prior to service at the church.
Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church, A.L. Shirley Post #176 and Mission Control. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com.
Merten-Butler Mortuary of Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements.
