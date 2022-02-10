Harlan Harold Siebrass obtained his final reward and passed away at Heritage at Sagewood in Grand Island, Nebraska on February 9, 2022, at the age of 90 years after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Jeffrey Kuddes at Trinity Lutheran Church in Blue Hill on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. Interment with military rites by A.L. Shirley Post #176 and the Army National Guard Honor’s Team will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery with arrangements by Merten-Butler Mortuary of Blue Hill. Visitation will be Friday, February 11, 2022 from 1:00-8:00 p.m. with family present from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Merten-Butler Mortuary and one hour prior to services at the church. Memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church, American Legion Shirley Post 176, or Mission Central. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com.
Harlan was born on May 17, 1931, to Harold and Hildegard (Bachman) Siebrass at the family farm, three miles southwest of Blue Hill. He spent nearly his entire lifetime in the Blue Hill area.
He was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church in Blue Hill on June 17, 1931, and was confirmed at Trinity on May 14, 1944, both by Rev. August Ficken. He attended Pleasant Valley School District #50, Trinity Lutheran Parochial and graduated from Blue Hill High School in 1948.
Harlan was a Korean War veteran and rose to the rank of Corporal in the 45th Infantry Division-Thunderbirds, 160th Field Artillery Battalion – Charlie Company, a 105-mm Howitzer unit. He was a member of the American Legion Shirley Post 176 and was the commander of the post for over 40 years. He was honored to conduct the Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day ceremonies locally for numerous years. Harlan was also instrumental in raising funds and the building of the Veteran’s Memorial Wall in Blue Hill.
On September 29, 1957, he was united in marriage to Mildred Kaufman at Trinity Lutheran Church by Rev. R. A. Jank. To this union of 64 years was born three children: Wesley, Nancy, and Thomas.
A fourth-generation farmer and stockman, Harlan was deeply involved in agricultural organizations in his community as a 4-H leader for 25 years and a member of the Webster County fair board for 9 years. He was elected as a member of the Federal Land Bank regional board of directors for seven years and elected as a director of the Federal Land Bank Association in Omaha for another seven years. Harlan was also elected to the Webster County FSA committee and worked tirelessly in this capacity for over 40 years. A proud Hereford breeder, he was the show and sales manager for the Republican Valley Hereford Breeders Association for 16 years in addition to being a member of the board of directors. Harlan was a life-long member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Blue Hill where he served on the church council and as president of the congregation for many years.
Harlan leaves to mourn his passing, wife, Mildred of Grand Island; son, Wesley (Cheryl) of Des Moines, IA; daughter, Nancy (Bill Buchta) of Grand Island; son, Thomas (Robert Konicek) of Pleasantville, Nova Scotia; sister, Linda (Ronald Bartels) of Inavale, NE; 5 grandchildren, Kayla (Chad Chrastil) of Grand Island, Geoffrey Buchta (Erica) of Elkhorn, Janel Buchta of Omaha, Aaron Siebrass of Arlington, VA and Keralyn Siebrass of Seoul, South Korea; 4 great-grandchildren, Riley and Reese Chrastil of Grand Island, Bennett and Lainey Buchta of Elkhorn.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald; and sisters-in-law, Namoi (Goll) and Marjorie (Cunningham) Siebrass.
