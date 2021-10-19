Former Hastings, Nebraska resident Harlan R. “Pete” Petersen, 81, passed away Monday, October 18, 2021, at Community Memorial Health in Burwell.
Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, October 23, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. The family requests casual attire if attending the service. Book signing will be 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Pete was born August 12, 1940, in Culbertson, NE to Raymond and Mavis (McNeice) Petersen. He graduated from Hastings High School in 1958. Harlan served in the U.S. Navy from July 9, 1958 to July 17, 1961. He married Anita Frye on April 29, 1961, in Hastings; she preceded him in death on August 18, 2012.
Harlan was employed at Hastings Utilities in the water department for 35 years and was a member of Eagles Aerie #592. In 2018, Pete moved to Off Broadway Assisted Living in Broken Bow.
Pete was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Anita Petersen.
Survivors include his daughters, Angie Foss and special friend Tom Pratt of Broken Bow, Rhonda Wilson of Boulder, CO; grandchildren, Taylor Foss, Jensen Foss, Elizabeth Foss, Will Wilson; sister and brother-in-law, Renetta and Gary Sims of Kearney; sister-in-law, Marlis Beyer of Coeur d’Alene, ID.
