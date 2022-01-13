Harold D. Stromer, 82, formerly of Hastings, Nebraska passed away January 7, 2022.
Preceded in death by parents, Harold and Grace Stromer (Johnson); brothers, Larry (Pat) and Lloyd. Survived by his wife of 61 years, Kathryn (McLaughlin); Children, Angela Blunt and Mark (Julie); Grandchildren, Shannon Gonzales (Brandon), Chelsea Cole (Chris) and Shea (Josh); Sister, Judy Shriver (Marvin); Brother, Elden (Nancy).
Harold had a life well-lived and had a servant heart which was apparent in his work as a pastor for the Lutheran Church (ELCA). Harold served as assistant pastor at Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church in Omaha. He then worked as senior pastor at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in his hometown of Hastings. The next part of his ministry was serving as assistant to the bishop of the Nebraska Synod in Omaha.
After retirement, Harold and Kathy moved to Sun City West, AZ where he continued his work by serving as interim pastor for Desert Cross Lutheran Church, Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Celebration Lutheran Church and Spirit of Grace Lutheran Church.
