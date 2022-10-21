Former Hastings, Nebraska resident Harold E. Dwyer, 98, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Fillmore County Hospital, Geneva, NE.

Graveside Service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 25, at Parkview Cemetery. Services will follow at 11 a.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Hastings with Rev. Barry Remp officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the graveside service at the funeral home.