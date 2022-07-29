Harold Lee Turner, son of Leland and Marian (Mohler) Turner, passed away July 21, 2022, five days before his 67th birthday. Harold was born July 26, 1955, in Hastings, Nebraska. He was united in marriage to Julie Coleman on January 1, 2013, and resided in Ames, Iowa.
Harold is survived by his wife, Julie; his mother, Marian Turner of Hastings, Nebraska; sister Peggy (Rocky) Cranford of Ravenna, Nebraska; sons Shawn (Susan) Turner of Sioux City, Iowa, and Jarmin (Mary) Turner of Sioux City, Iowa; and daughter Trisha Turner of Bronson, Iowa. He is also survived by two stepsons, Ian and Jared Coleman and stepdaughter Reilly Coleman of Ames, Iowa, and seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father.
