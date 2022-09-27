Harold Roach, 91, of Doniphan, Nebraska, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022, at Prairie Winds Assisted Living in Doniphan.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 30, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Doniphan with Pastor Tyler Hauptmeier officiating. Burial of ashes with military honors will follow in the Cedarview Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, September 29, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island.
He was born on July 24, 1931, in Grand Island to Harold and Johanna (Warnke) Roach. He entered the Army on January 20, 1954, and served during the Korean War.
He was honorably discharged on January 10, 1957. He was united in marriage to Myrna Aufdenkamp on August 24, 1958, in Doniphan.
After which the couple lived in Doniphan where he was employed by O.P. Skaggs.
He later worked for Turner Grain in Doniphan, Gangwish Farm and Grain in Shelton and Armour Meats in Hastings. After retiring, he worked part time for the Hall County Parks.
He was a member of St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Doniphan and the Hastings VFW . He loved fishing, crafts and woodworking.
Survivors include his son, Robert (Rhonda) Roach of Doniphan; daughters, Malinda (Jim) Foltz of Friend, NE, and Lisa (Perry) Roberts of Doniphan; seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Patricia Nunnenkamp, Stanley (Kathy) Roach, Carol (Ed) Caudill, Gregory (Sherry) Roach and Karen (Ron) McIntosh; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Myrna, and siblings, Jerry Roach, Gene Roach, Mike Roach, Charlotte Tully, Antoniette Blackford, Susanne Kelsey, Kay Kelsey and Janet Hill.
