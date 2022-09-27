Harold Roach, 91, of Doniphan, Nebraska, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022, at Prairie Winds Assisted Living in Doniphan.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 30, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Doniphan with Pastor Tyler Hauptmeier officiating. Burial of ashes with military honors will follow in the Cedarview Cemetery.