Harold W. Payne, retired UNO Music Professor and Church Organist, died on October 11, 2022, in his Omaha home.
He was in the loving care of his family and Pacific Springs Village staff. He was born in Hastings, NE, on August 27, 1930. A detailed obituary can be found at www.heafeyheafey.com
Memorial services will take place Friday, October 28, at 11 a.m. at Presbyterian Church of the Cross, 1517 S. 114th St. in Omaha with Luncheon to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Hymn Society, the American Guild of Organists, the Southern Poverty Law Center, or to a charity of your choice.
To view a live broadcast of the Memorial Service, please visitwww.heafeyheafey.com and click the “View Live Cast” button at the top of the home page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.