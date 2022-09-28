Helen Corinne Lommen Moors, 90, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away September 27, 2022.
Born March 23, 1932 in Austin, Minnesota, to Dr. Peter and Corena (Henry) Lommen.
Helen was a loving wife and mom. She attended St. Olaf College and graduated from the School of Laboratory Technique. She married Jack Moors on June 13, 1954, in Austin, MN.
Helen was a member of Southwood Lutheran Church, P.E.O Chapter AI, Stephens Ministry, Church Circle, and the Lincoln Symphony Board.
Family members include her son, Dean (Brenda) Moors of Hastings, Mark (Marianne) Moors of Northfield, MN; daughter, Susan (Jerry) Regelean of Lincoln; 6 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Fred (Judee) Moors, Lakeville, MN; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by husband, Harry Jackson “Jack”; parents; brothers, Robert, Peter, Morris, and Dean; and infant son, Steven Paul Moors.
Memorial service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Southwood Lutheran Church, 4301 Wilderness Hills Blvd., with Pastor Jessica Kingsborough officiating.
Memorials can be directed to JDRF Lincoln or Southwood Lutheran Church.
Condolences online at Roperandsoms.com.
