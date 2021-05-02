Helen D. Mays, 92, of Doniphan, Nebraska, died Thursday, April 29, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society – Grand Island.
Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Doniphan. The Rev. Tyler Hauptmeier will officiate. Burial will be in the Cedarview Cemetery.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Doniphan.
Helen Doris Mays was born September 27, 1928, at Bloomfield, Nebraska, to William H. and Dora B. (Wiese) Koertje. She grew up and received her education in Bloomfield, graduating from Bloomfield High School in 1947.
Helen married Glenn A. Mays on June 1, 1948, at Bloomfield. The couple made their home in Laurel, then moved to Doniphan in 1949. Helen assisted Glenn in their business, Mays Electric.
Helen was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Doniphan and involved with LWS and LWML. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and served as secretary for the Cedarview Cemetery Board.
Helen enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling, and bowling. She also liked reading, crocheting, quilting, working puzzles and cake decorating. She most of all loved the time she shared with her family, and she was an avid Husker sports fan.
Helen is survived by her children and their spouses, Ronald W. (Judy) Mays of Lincoln, Betty Jo (Tom) Phansiri of Greeley, CO, Richard G. (Betty) Mays of Doniphan, and Roger W. (Lucinda) Mays of Chadron; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and one brother, Loyal (Mary) Koertje of Denver, CO.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Glenn Mays in 2003; three brothers, Arnold, Delbert and Harlan Koertje; and two sisters, Mildred Nelson and Lila Hansen.
