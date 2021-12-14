Helen Gebers, 85, of Nelson, Nebraska passed away December 9, 2021, in Deshler.
Helen was born June 5, 1936 in Ruskin to Roger and Hattie (Meyer) Wulf.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roger and Hattie; her husband Don who passed away on June 21, 2010; in-laws, Rudolph and Adella Gebers; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Gloria Wulf.
Surviving are sons David (Sherry) of Nora; Steven (Diane) of Nora; and Thomas (Kim) of Nelson; 6 grandchildren: Jamie (Brandon) Ridder of West Point; Seth (Morgan) Gebers of Lexington; Brette Gebers of Austin, Texas; Reese Gebers of Lincoln, Nebraska; Stacia Gebers of Denver, Colorado; and Haley (fiancé Tyler Bankson) Gebers of Nora, Nebraska; great grandson Connor Ridder and 2 future great grandchildren; a sister Mary Ann (Vaden) Lane of Lincoln, Nebraska; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Funeral Services are scheduled for Friday, December 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Salem Lutheran Church in Superior. Visitation will be held from 4 - 8 p.m. on Thursday with the family present from 6 - 8 p.m. at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior. Burial will be at Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Salem Lutheran Church.
Megrue-Price Funeral Home of Superior is caring for the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.