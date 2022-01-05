Hastings, Nebraska resident Helen Joyce Valentine, 91, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at her home.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 8, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, west of Glenvil. Burial will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Churchyard Cemetery west of Glenvil. Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. with family present 5-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Helen was born June 6, 1930 in Columbus, NE to Louis & Helene (Larson) Nauenburg. She graduated from Hastings Senior High in 1948. Helen married Wendell Valentine on September 24, 1950; he preceded her in death on October 22, 2006.
Helen was a homemaker, sold Avon, worked part time for Farmers Union Elevator and at The Regency as a meal preparer. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, west of Glenvil, lifetime member of American Legion Auxiliary Unit #256 in Fairfield, 40 & 8, Elks Does, Spring Ranch Homemakers, Fairfield Centennial Steering Committee, Cub Scout Leader, 4-H Leader, and Sunday School teacher. Helen made birthday and wedding cakes for over 50 years. She was an avid bowler on various leagues over the years. Helen was an Elvis fan and a big Husker fan.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wendell; brothers, Warren and Lowell Nauenburg; sister, Bonnie Yurk; and step-granddaughter, Tessa Sadd.
Survivors include her sons and spouse, Ron & Vicki Valentine of Fairfield, Terry Valentine of Lincoln; daughter, Marilyn Anthony of Hastings; 8 grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
