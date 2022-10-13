Helen L. (Brotherton) Vollweiler, Goodyear AZ, formerly of Hastings Nebraska, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the young age of 95.
Born April 24, 1927, in California Junction, Iowa, to James H. and Anna E. (Bird) Brotherton. Helen graduated from Hastings High School, Class of 1944. She married the love of her life, Louis J. “Sonny” Vollweiler, on November 30, 1946, in Hastings. They owned and operated Bak-Vol Starter and Generator for 39 years. Together they danced through life, until Sonny’s passing in 2001.
Helen worked at Hesteds/Woolworths and Lincoln Telephone &Telegraph Company. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Hastings and Order of Eastern Star.
Helen was blessed with a very large family, who miss her love and laughter, but we know that she is back with the love of her life, dancing as angels. She had a love for all things turtles, and it was always five-o’clock somewhere.
Helen is survived by, Daughters, Connie (Dave) Francis and Madeline Kennedy, all of Goodyear AZ; Grandchildren, Wendy (Warren) Radtke of Tonopah AZ, Beau (Jacqui) Tripp of Gretna NE, Tracy Minor of Longview WA, Tara (Ron) Weir of Lincoln NE, Travis Pavelka of Tonopah AZ, and Amanda (Rachel) Peters of Omaha NE; Many Great & Great-Great Grandchildren, one Sister-in-Law, cousins and friends.
Proceeded in death by Husband; Parents; Brother, C. Eugene Brotherton; Four Brothers-in-Law and Five Sisters-in-Law.
Donations to Tehama Transportation Fund, Masonic Temple, 411 N Hastings Ave., Hastings NE 68901. Memo: Helen Vollweiler
A private family burial will be held at a later date.
