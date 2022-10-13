Helen L. (Brotherton) Vollweiler, Goodyear AZ, formerly of Hastings Nebraska, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the young age of 95.

Born April 24, 1927, in California Junction, Iowa, to James H. and Anna E. (Bird) Brotherton. Helen graduated from Hastings High School, Class of 1944. She married the love of her life, Louis J. “Sonny” Vollweiler, on November 30, 1946, in Hastings. They owned and operated Bak-Vol Starter and Generator for 39 years. Together they danced through life, until Sonny’s passing in 2001.