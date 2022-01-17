Helen Mae Jacobson, 93 of Grand Island, Nebraska died on November 5, 2021 at the Regional Medical Center in Grand Island.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Grand Island. Private burial will be in the Norwegian Cemetery near Worms, NE. Pastor Adam Snoberger will be officiating.
Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church, Arthritis Foundation Inc., or Bethesda Lutheran Home. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.
Helen was born on April 20, 1928 in Glenvil, NE to August and Carrie (Moser) Stahnke. She received her education and graduated from Glenvil High School in 1945. She attended Grand Island Business College for 2 years, graduating in August of 1947. She was united in marriage to Ole Jacobson on September 7, 1947. They made their home on a farm in the St. Libory/Worms area and moved to Grand Island in 1980. Ole passed away in 1991.
Helen was employed by Skagway in various departments for a number of years. She attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Grand Island.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Marilyn Leth of Grand Island; son, Bruce Jacobson of St. Libory; 5 grandchildren, Valara (Kevin) Mamot, Frank (Melissa) Jacobson, Roy (Amanda) Jacobson, Jodi (Dean) Van Emmerik, Josh (Holly) Leth; and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ole; daughter, Karen Jacobson; son, Lee Jacobson; son-in-law, Mel Leth; brothers, Fred, Raymond, Lloyd, Elmer, and Maurice Stahnke.
