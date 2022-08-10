Hastings, Nebraska resident Helen M. Kathman, 88, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society-Grand Island Village, Grand Island, NE.
Rosary will be 7 p.m. Sunday, August 14, at Butler Volland Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, August 15, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Craig Clinch officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Sunday, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to the family. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Helen’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
