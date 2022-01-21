Helen M. Priest, 88, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at The Blue Hill Care Center in Blue Hill, Nebraska.
Private family burial to be held. Cremation took place. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is handling arrangements.
