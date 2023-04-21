Hastings, Nebraska resident Hellen Marie Romshek Volkmer, 87, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE.
Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church-Celebration Center in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Hellen was cremated and her ashes will be disbursed at a later time. A book signing will be 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church.
