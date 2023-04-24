Hastings, Nebraska, resident Hellen Marie Romshek Volkmer, 87, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church-Celebration Center in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating.
Hellen was cremated and her ashes will be disbursed at a later time. A book signing will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the family for a memorial with the Sand Hills Cranes of the Platte River — Hellen loved watching these crazy birds and her children took her to view them every year. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Hellen was born August 29, 1935, in St. Edward, NE, to Lloyd and Verna (Glidden) Steinbach. Hellen’s first job was working at the BD Plant in Columbus, NE.
She met her first husband, Henry Romshek Jr., in Columbus and they made their home in Bellwood, NE.
He worked for the railroad where they got to travel, later returning to Bellwood to work on the family farm until moving to Hastings in the early 1960s.
To this union, four children were born. Henry preceded her in death on September 21, 1974.
In Hastings, Hellen worked at Karmelkorn in the Imperial Mall where she learned to make gourmet popcorn along with a host of delicious fudges. Hellen would then take the leftover popcorn home to her squirrels … no not to her kids.
Hellen then went to work at Good Samaritan Village as a dining room server, and after retiring she became part of the Foster Grandparent program working at the Pooh Corner Day Care.
When the kids arrived, they would rush to Hellen as she would sit and read books to them.
Hellen married Kenneth Volkmer on August 7, 1981. He preceded her in death on January 10, 1989.
She was a member of Hastings Eagles and Veterans of Foreign Wars. Hellen enjoyed a good dance and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Hellen was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Verna Steinbach; parents-in-law, Henry and Gertrude Romshek; husbands, Henry Romshek Jr. and Kenneth Volkmer; brothers and spouses, Francis and Lynn Steinbach and Clarence and Hannah Steinbach; brothers-in-law, Bob Johnson and Howard Meyers; and sisters-in-law and spouses, Mary Ann and Don Peterman, Dorothy and Glenn Forre, and Tina Steinbach.
Survivors include her daughters and spouse, Debby and Dennis Hoagland of Hastings, Jennifer Romshek of Hastings; sons and spouse, Tim and Teri Romshek of Windsor, CO, Henry James Romshek of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren, Denny Hoagland and Derrick Hoagland, Tom Romshek and Taylor Romshek, Jasmine Wengler, Amberie Torres; 8 great-grandchildren; brothers, and spouses, Jake and Mary Steinbach of St. Edward, NE, Floyd Steinbach of St. Edward, Jim Steinbach of Council Bluffs, IA, Jack Steinbach of Sargent, NE, Dave and Mary Steinbach of Logan, IA; sister, Hilda Johnson of St. Edward; sister-in-law, Donna Meyers of Ft. Collins, CO.
