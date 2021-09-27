Hastings, Nebraska resident Henry W. Opbroek Jr., 88, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021, at The Heritage-College View Assisted Living and Memory Support in Hastings.
Rosary will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 28, and Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 29, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Christopher Kubat officiating. Burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Henry was born September 11, 1933, in Spencer, NE to Henry Sr. & Margaret (Ritz) Opbroek. He graduated from Fairfax High School in Fairfax, SD in 1951 and San Francisco Mortuary College in 1961. Henry married Imogene “Jean” Salmen on October 25, 1955, in Fairfax, SD. He served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958.
Henry was a funeral director and owned and operated a funeral home in California until 1978. He moved to Hastings in 1979 and was associated with Brand Wilson Funeral Home; he retired in 2011. Henry was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree.
Henry was preceded in death by his parents; son, Scott Opbroek; and twelve brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his wife, Imogene “Jean” Opbroek of Hastings; children, spouse & families, Kelly (Opbroek) and Craig Breslin of San Rafael, CA, Logan Breslin, Devon Breslin and Cade Breslin; Randy Opbroek of Harvard, Abby Opbroek, Aiden Opbroek and Carter Rundle, Amanda Opbroek, Ashley and Alex Koprowicz, Allison Koprowicz, Aeva Koprowicz, Aryn Koprowicz, Riley Opbroek, Scott Opbroek (Deceased), Chelsea and Matt Mangers, Paisley Mangers, Gabe Mangers and Bennett Mangers, Cole Opbroek, Callie Opbroek; sister, Florence “Penny” Horst of CA; numerous nieces and nephews.
