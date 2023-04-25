Herbert Hopkins, Sr, 88, of Grand Island, Nebraska went to his heavenly rest on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at his home.
A gathering of friends and family will be 1:00 PM Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Skyline Pub at Fonner Park.
Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Burial will be at Omaha National Cemetery.
Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com
