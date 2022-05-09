Sutton, Nebraska, resident Herman R. Ulmer, 98, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at his home in Sutton.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Friday, May 13, at Emmanuel Reformed Church in Sutton with Pastor Carl Gobelman officiating. Interment will follow at the Sutton Cemetery in Sutton.
Visitation will be Thursday, from 1-7 p.m., with the family present from 4-6 p.m., at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com
Herman R. Ulmer was born November 24, 1923, in Burke, SD, to Jacob F. and Julia (Serr) Ulmer.
He attended public school in South Dakota until the family moved to Benedict, NE, where he graduated high school.
Hermie worked for the Harrington family farm until his marriage on August 5, 1944, to Verta Ely. They were married 64 years.
To this union, 4 children were born: Robert (Bob), Bonnie, Donald, and Glenn. He continued to farm north of Saronville, NE, until he assumed the management of the Sutton Grain Company in 1948 until his retirement in 1988.
Hermie was very active playing softball and bowling until he reached his late 80’s. He was instrumental in starting the Clay Bowl leagues in 1963 and served as Director as well as sponsoring a Sutton Grain Co. team.
Herm had the first 703 series bowling record on January 25, 1973. His passion was fishing, and he enjoyed this sport mostly at Glen Elder, KS, but also fished with his family in Florida and the Bahamas.
Herm’s quote was, “I quit deep sea fishing when the fish weighed more than I did.”
Herman is survived by his children, Robert “Bob” Ulmer and his wife, Rhonda, Bonnie (Ulmer) Cardinal, and Glenn Ulmer and his wife Cindy, 14 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
Herm was preceded in death by his wife, Verta, and his son, Donald.
Herm will be remembered for teaching life lessons to 4 generations of family and friends (patience, fairness, and fun) through his love for playing cards.
