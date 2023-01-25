Hertha Lemke went to be with the Lord on January 22, 2023.
Born on May 27, 1921, she was the second youngest of five children born to Elise and Wilhelm Heidemann in Heepen, Germany.
In January 1938, she met her husband to be Friedrich (Fritz) Lemke. They were married on December 31, 1940.
Her husband, who died on February 23, 1999, served as a courier in the German Army and saw duty during World War II in Greece, Poland, Russia and France.
Her brothers, Georg and Hans, and sisters, Klara and Gertrud, as well as her parents, preceded her in death as did her younger son, Michael, who died on Dec. 10, 2015.
Survivors include her son, George (Sharon), of Mesa, AZ; grandson, Michael (Dana) of Plano, TX; granddaughters, Summer Brandt (Tim) of Lincoln, Jasmine Lemke and multiple great-grandchildren.
A graveside service is planned at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings on May 22, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Apfel Funeral home will conduct the funeral and Joel Remmer, Senior pastor at St. Paul Lutheran Church will officiate at the service.
