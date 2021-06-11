Hollis Lee Grone of Davenport, Nebraska, the son of Harold and Bertha (Houseman) Grone, was born November 3, 1924, on a farm near Davenport. He departed this life Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Fillmore County Hospital in Geneva surrounded by family, at the age of 96 years, 7 months, and 5 days.
Hollis grew up north of Davenport on a farm. He never quit farming — raising different crops, just being out in God’s creation, enjoying all of nature. Even when he started as a tax consultant and started his own business, he said he was a farmer that did taxes.
Hollis attended country school and graduated from Davenport High School with the class of 1942. He was united in marriage to Nelva Bartling on June 30, 1951, at Bethel Church of the Brethren in Carleton. To this union five children were born: Dianne, Holly, Marti, Garry, and Gina. The family made their home in Davenport. In the 1970s, while farming, he went to work for H&R Block in Hastings and in Sutton before starting Hollis Grone Tax Service in 1976. He enjoyed working on income tax and continued his school in the tax business, keeping up on all the new rules.
Spending time with his family was important to Hollis, especially his grandchildren.
He always kept busy, but in his spare time liked to check the crops, work crossword puzzles, help with 4-H horses, collect ceramic birds, and trace his family through genealogy.
Hollis was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Nelva; and brother Harley and wife Joanne.
He is survived by son, Garry and wife Clarissa of Davenport; daughters, Dianne Craig and husband John of Ocean, NJ, Holly Schoming and husband Warren of Davenport, Marti Alfs and husband Tim of Shickley, and Gina Grone of Fairbury; grandchildren, Grayson, Garrison, Grant, Ashlynn, and Gavin Grone all of Davenport, Shandi Bettasso and husband Joe of Shickley, Seth Schoming and wife Lara of McPherson, KS, Abby Alfs of Shickley, Megan Erickson and husband Josh of Shickley, Emily Alfs-Votipka and husband Andrew of Manhattan, KS, Andrew Craig and Madelyn Craig of Hollywood, FL; great-grandchildren, Lakota Tuberville and Piper Stewart of Shickley, Ezamae and Callum Erickson of Shickley, Grace and Gabe Tobias and Cole Bettasso of Shickley, NE; Elliot, Enzo and Thea Schoming of McPherson, KS; sister, Bea Behnke and husband Melvin of Lyons, KS; sisters-in-law and brother-in law, Nola Bates of Davenport, and John and Shelia Stables of Carleton; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be Saturday, June 12, at the United Methodist Church in Davenport at 3 p.m. Pastor Mike Row will officiate and the congregation will sing “Blessed Assurance” and “How Great Thou Art.” Hollis’ granddaughters will perform the special music, “Borning Cry.” Pallbearers will be Hollis’ grandsons Seth Schoming, Grayson Grone, Garrison Grone, Grant Grone, and Gavin Grone; and great-grandsons, Lakota Tuberville and Gabe Tobias. Honorary pallbearers are the rest of Hollis’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation was Friday at Kroll Funeral Home in Hebron. Condolences may be left at www.krollfh.com. Memorials in care of the family. Burial will follow in the Davenport Cemetery. Kroll Funeral Home of Hebron is in charge of arrangements.
