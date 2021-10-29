Howard Deisley, 76, of Red Cloud, Nebraska died Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at his home in Red Cloud.
Services will be Monday, 10:30 a.m., November 1, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church in Red Cloud with Rev. Dale Thiele officiating. Interment will be at the Red Cloud Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Saturday and Sunday, 9:00 am - 7:00 p.m. at the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud and Monday, 8:00 a.m. to service time at the church.
Memorials are suggested to Mary Lanning Hospice.
