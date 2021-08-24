Howard James “Jim” Cyr, the son of Leland N. and Jeanette (Brown) Cyr, was born in Franklin, Nebraska on May 25, 1933 and died in Aurora, Nebraska on August 22, 2021, at the age of 88.
Jim was united in marriage to Gloria M. Holtz on December 23, 1956 at Central City. His son Lee was born in 1957, and daughter Mary in 1961
He graduated from Franklin High School in 1950, served in the U.S. Navy 1950-1953, graduated Navy Electrician’s school 1950, Navy Class A School 1951, Nebraska Wesleyan University 1957 (Physics/Math), University of Iowa, Iowa City 1957-1959, and Marquette University Master’s Degree in Physics 1959. He taught high school in Missouri Valley, Iowa and physics at Nebraska Wesleyan. Jim went to work for IBM in 1966. Jim and Gloria moved to Boulder, CO in 1981 for a different job with IBM that he enjoyed immensely. In 1991 Jim retired and they moved to Aurora, NE.
Jim was a man of many talents and interests. First and foremost, he loved kids and inspiring them to learn. He enjoyed supporting Gloria while she taught weaving, and took over the 4-H weaving classes after her death. He built looms for his students, and mentored some to build their own. He loved computers and programming, and was passionate about his community. He spent many years working with Boy Scouts, and was a longtime active member of the Aurora Lions Club. He loved to learn, and share his passions with others.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gloria; and son, Leland A. Cyr.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Ron Shortridge of Lincoln, and his only grandchild, Elissa and husband John Jacobsen of Chicago, IL; brother, Stanley (Joanne) of Minneapolis, MN; and nieces and nephews. Also, his many loved ones and the friends that were the family he chose for himself.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 27 at the Aurora Methodist Church, 1104 A Street in Aurora. Rev. Michelle Reed will officiate. Interment will be in the Greenway Cemetery north of Franklin at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Aurora Lions Club, Aurora United Methodist Church or the Alice Farr Library. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
