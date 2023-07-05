Howard Lee Sergeant, 75, formerly of Hastings, Nebraska, passed away February 6, 2023, in Herrin, IL.
Services were February 9 and 10 in Marion, IL.
Howard Lee Sergeant, 75, formerly of Hastings, Nebraska, passed away February 6, 2023, in Herrin, IL.
Services were February 9 and 10 in Marion, IL.
There will be a burial service on September 2 at 11 a.m. at Juniata Cemetery in Juniata.
His obituary can be viewed at www. https://www.wilsonmcreynolds.com/obituaries/Howard-Sergeant/#!/Obituary
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.