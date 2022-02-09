Hugo Fragoza Mendoza, age 53, passed away February 6th, 2022 in Baytown, Texas after a short battle with lung cancer.
Hugo was born in Villa Madero, Mexico. He lived several years in Grand Island, and Hastings Nebraska.
He is survived by his mother, Teresa of Mexico; children, Eddie Morris of North Dakota, Cynthia Botkin of Kansas City, Adriana Fragoza of Hastings, Hugo Fragoza, and Dulce Fragoza of Mexico; 3 brothers and 4 sisters and several nieces and nephews all of Mexico.
He is preceded in death by 3 brothers and his father Ranulfo.
Hugo was very close to his family, he enjoyed working construction on the pipeline for many years. Besides the birth of his children, one of his proudest moments was becoming a US citizen. He will be dearly missed by all that knew him. Memorials may be sent in care of Adriana Fragoza at 519 South Kansas Ave, Hastings, Nebraska 68901. The funds will be used to transport his remains back to Mexico per his wishes.
