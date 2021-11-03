Hastings, Nebraska resident Huong Thoai Tran, 65, passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Services will be 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, November 6, and 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday, November 7, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings. Burial will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
Huong was born February 28, 1956, in Saigon, Vietnam to Tuyen Kim Tran & Kim My Tran. She married Ha To Tran.
Survivors include her husband, Ha To Tran of Hastings; children, Dien Tran of Hastings, Tuyen Tran of Hastings, Oanh Tran of Hastings and Trung Tran of Hastings.
