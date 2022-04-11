Hastings, Nebraska, resident Ilene Wilson, 89, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022, at The Kensington in Hastings.
Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Trumbull.
Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. with family present 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 13 at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Ilene’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Ilene was born April 24, 1932, in Washington County, KS to Virgil and Madge (Sands) Stafford. She graduated from Doniphan High School. Ilene married Darrell Wilson on September 6, 1950. He preceded her in death on May 7, 1997.
Ilene was a homemaker and a member of a bowling league and gardening club. She enjoyed spending her time playing bingo, quilting, and volunteering at vacation bible school. Ilene also served on the election board for 50 years.
Ilene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Darrell Wilson; and brothers and spouses, Lyle and Esther Stafford and Louis and Edna Stafford.
Survivors include her children and spouses, Linda and Mike Brothers, Roger and Barb Wilson, Jeanie and Rick Good; grandchildren and spouses, Michael and Amy Wilson, Nick and Jenny Wilson, Brett Good, Brooke Good, Michelle and Greg Stephens, Lynelle Brothers, Michael Brothers; 8 great-grandchildren; sisters, Ormah Schuppan, Detta Wright.
