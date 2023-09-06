Hastings, Nebraska resident Imogene “Jean” Opbroek, 87, passed away Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at The Heritage at College View, Hastings, NE.
Rosary will be 6:30 p.m. Friday, September 8, at Butler Volland Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, September 9, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Craig Clinch officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Friday, September 8, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church.
Memorials may be given to the St. Cecilia Catholic Schools Foundation.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Jean’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Jean was born on April 30, 1936, in Fairfax, SD to Melvin and Vaiona (Cue) Salmen.
She graduated from Fairfax High School in 1954.
Jean married Henry W. Opbroek Jr. on October 25, 1955, in Fairfax, SD; he preceded her in death on September 26, 2021.
Jean worked as an assistant funeral director and was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, St. Michael’s Altar Society, and Catholic Daughters of the Americas.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Henry W. Opbroek Jr.; son, Scott Opbroek; sisters and brother-in-law, Kathy & Gary Schultz and Carol Lytle; infant sister, Dorothy Salmen; brothers and sister-in-law, Bud Salmen and Dennis & Mary Salmen.
Survivors include his children, spouse & families Kelly (Opbroek) & Craig Breslin of San Rafael, CA, Logan Breslin, Devon Breslin, Cade Breslin, Randy Opbroek of Harvard, NE, Abby Opbroek, Aiden Opbroek, Carter Rundle, Amanda Opbroek, Ashley & Alex Koprowicz, Allison Koprowicz, Aeva Koprowicz, Aryn Koprowicz, Riley Opbroek, Scott Opbroek (Deceased), Chelsea & Matt Mangers, Paisley Mangers, Gabe Mangers, Bennett Mangers, Cole & Joslynne Opbroek, Jude Opbroek, Callie (Opbroek) & Matt Moore; brother & spouse Arthur & Betty Salmen of Hastings, NE; sister & spouse Sharon & Jim Heyen of Hastings, NE; numerous other relatives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.