Hastings, Nebraska resident Imogene “Jean” Opbroek, 87, passed away Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at The Heritage at College View, Hastings, NE.

Rosary will be 6:30 p.m. Friday, September 8, at Butler Volland Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, September 9, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Craig Clinch officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Friday, September 8, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church.